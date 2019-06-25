Albany Mall to host Family Fun Nights

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - On Thursday nights, you can now take your family to the Albany Mall for Family Fun Nights.
The free event starts at 8 p.m.
This Thursday, the mall will partner with Chehaw for Safari Night.
Wendy Roberts, the director of marketing, said this event brings families out to the mall. She said the event increases revenue because they’re shopping and eating at the food court.
“We have special food court offers. Families can come in, they can have their dinner, you can go on and do the activities. It is a time for bonding but also it helps generate revenue for our food court tenants. It gives families time that can’t afford to go off on vacation, something to do with their kids," said Roberts.
This event will be held every Thursday until the end of July.
