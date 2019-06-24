Woman sentenced in double vehicular homicide case

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A woman who was convicted in a double vehicular homicide trial in May was sentenced Monday morning.
K’Mesha Holley was sentenced to 18 years in prison and 12 years probation.
Holley was granted first offender treatment on all charges since she doesn’t have a past criminal record.
- Count 1, Homicide by vehicle in the first degree: 15 years in prison for Steve Davis
- Count 2, Homicide by vehicle in the first degree: Three years in prison, consecutive to Count 1, plus 12 years probation for A’Daesha Holley
- Fines: $5,000 for each count.
- Other counts: Count 4 for reckless driving, County 5 for failure to exercise due care and Count 6 for failure to stop at stop sign were merged into Counts 1 and 2.
Holley could also pay $28,000 in restitution for the victims, according to officials. A restitution hearing will be scheduled to determine the exact amount.
Holley was given 33 days of time served towards her sentence.
She was taken to jail following the sentence.
Davis’ wife gave a lengthy victim’s statement about her husband and the pain she is still going through.
Five other witnesses gave victim statements on behalf of Holley. They all pleaded for the judge to be lenient toward Holley’s sentence.
This is a developing story and we will update as more information becomes available.
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.