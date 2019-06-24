Thomasville Police Department under evaluation this week

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - The Thomasville Police Department is being evaluated this week to see if they’re obeying and upholding the law.
Every four years, Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies officials determine if the Thomasville Police Department meets their standards.
Maj. Wade Glover said they’ve held this accreditation since 1987.
In 2015, they were awarded the Gold Standard, which only 10 percent of the law enforcement agencies in the country earn.
Glover believes they’ve done enough to stay a Gold Standard department.
“We’re going to be transparent with our community," Glover said. “We’re going to be fair, we’re going to give people a voice. We’re going to be impartial when we deal with our community. That’s what we have to do. People just want to be heard.”
There’ll be a public hearing Monday night in the magistrate court in Thomasville.
Glover said it’s a chance for the community to give feedback and ask questions.
He said this is crucial step to keep the department on track, and show them where they could improve.
