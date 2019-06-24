Missing Berrien Co. boater found

FOLKSTON, Ga. (WALB) - A missing boater from Berrien County was found after more than a day-long search, according to officials.
Sonny Lewis was found deceased Monday morning on Satilla River, according to Sgt. Damon Winters with the Department of Natural Resources (DNR).
One boater was traveling fast and struck the boat Lewis was on, which caused him to fall out of the boat, officials said.
The body was found upstream of where the incident happened, Winters said.
The body will be sent for an autopsy Tuesday.
The search for Lewis lasted all day Sunday, but ended after 8:30 p.m. because of the weather.
The search resumed at 7 a.m. Monday at Burnt Fort Landing off Highway 252, officials said.
Both boats were recovered and are under investigation.
This is a developing story, and we will update as more information becomes available.
