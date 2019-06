Hot this afternoon with heat index numbers 100-105 and actual highs in the middle to upper 90s. Thunderstom chances will get to the scattered side by this evening. There’s a Marginal Risk of severe storms with damaging wind gusts and large hail threat at 5% chance. More mid 90s and slight rain chances into the middle of the week. Rain chances rise later in the week and lasts into the weekend. That lowers highs in the lower 90s.