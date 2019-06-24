Dougherty Co. commissioners approve 2020 budget

Dougherty, CO., Ga. (WALB) - One Dougherty County Commissioner is not happy about the new year’s budget.
The fiscal year 2019-20 budget was approved Monday, and residents will not see a tax increase.
If you live in Dougherty County, your property taxes will not be raised this year.
Many residents said this is good news after the county suffered a $4 million deficit in last year’s fiscal budget.
At a total budget of $69.8 million, the new year’s budget is $155,000 less than last year.
But not everyone thought it was good news.
“I for one, am not happy to see the small $40,000 here, the $27,000 here, $20,000 here, added to the budget,” Commissioner Gloria Gaines, who represents District 5, said.
Gaines said she is worried they’re spending too much of the money, too quickly.
“We subtracted in some areas," Gaines said. "We should have let that subtraction stand, instead of adding, to me, frivolous things to this budget.”
Commissioners did set aside an additional $15,000 in the budget Monday for blight and litter removal.
County Administrator Michael McCoy said the county is in a good position still.
“We’ll be putting back an estimated $1.2 million in our fund balance,” McCoy said.
Gaines was the only one who did not vote in favor of the budget. She said she wanted more information on individual line items, an argument that started at a previous June commission meeting.
Commissioner Victor Edwards, who represents District 2, held by his stance from the previous meeting. He said Monday’s meeting is not the place to look in-depth at the budget.
“When we had our budgetary hearings, to me, that was the place if we really wanted to, you know, dive in deeper,” Edwards said.
The new budget goes into effect July 1.
More from County Commission:
Every public safety office in Albany and Dougherty County can communicate with each other now.
Commissioners just approved spending a little less than $400,000 on radio systems.
The city and county have partnered together to help law enforcement agencies communicate with each other. Commissioners said it’s all in efforts to keep the community safe.
It’s a new radio system that allows all of the agencies to communicate with each other — everyone in public safety, the emergency medical services, the Dougherty County Police Department, the Albany Police Department, and the Dougherty County Sheriff’s Office.
Agencies will be able to talk to each other on the same radio channel.
McCoy said they had some challenges with communication between the different agencies, which inspired the need for radio service.
“It allows our first responders and folks in public safety to do a better job of communicating and answer the calls for service we have in our community,” McCoy said.
On Monday, county commissioners voted unanimously to pay for their half of the program.
In total, it will cost a little less than $400,000 for the radio upgrades and their maintenance.
The funding will come from SPLOST VII.
Georgia Bureau of Investigation’s (GBI) Drug Unit may be coming to Dougherty County.
It's currently housed in Sylvester.
Dougherty County Commissioners set aside around $24,000 in the new year’s budget.
This is to house the unit.
“There has been increased manpower for drug enforcement in the region and we look to continue those efforts,” a GBI spokesperson told WALB.
The GBI is currently talking with city and county leaders about locating the unit here.
“They’d be more focused on high level drugs and our local ADDU will be on low level. So if anything requires us to cross state lines, GBI can take it from there because they have jurisdiction all across the state,” Kenneth Johnson, Dougherty County police chief, said.
Moving the unit to Dougherty County is still just a discussion among leaders.
