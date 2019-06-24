Dooly Co. man arrested for drugs in Crisp Co.

CORDELE, Ga. (WALB) - Pervis Burden, 35, of Dooly County, was arrested about 7:10 p.m. Sunday, after authorities got a tip about a man in a silver Corvette in the parking lot of Joe’s, selling drugs.
When the vehicle tag did not match the make and model of the Corvette, Deputy Kelley attempted to initiate a traffic stop, but Burden sped away.
Burden continued on until he lost control going over the railroad tracks at 10th Avenue and Joe Wright Road, when he went airborne.
He then struck a street sign and jumped out of the car, and ran off in the area of Oak Avenue West.
But authorities caught him, and he was placed under arrest without further incident with the assistance of the Cordele Police Department.
Burden faces charges of Possession of Cocaine, Possession of THC, Possession of a Firearm during Commission of Crime, Possession of Open Alcohol Container, Attempting to Elude, and numerous traffic violation charges.
Burden was then transported to Crisp Regional Hospital for a check-up, and then on to jail.
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.