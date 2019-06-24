Check-Mate Industries one step closer to beginning operations

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - A new company is bringing 200 new jobs and a multi-million dollar investment to Thomasville.
Check-Mate Industry relocated there a few months ago.
Just recently, the Department of Labor hosted the company’s first job fair and more than 200 people submitted applications.
Only 70 will be accepted the first round.
Check-Mate manufactures firearm magazines, medical tooling, aerospace and automotive products.
Shelley Zorn, Thomasville Payroll Development Authority executive director, said there’s a huge need for an industry like this.
“It shows them the excitement when a new company comes and we’re really excited that we had such a great turnout," Zorn said. “And I think it’s a great narrative that we can tell to other prospects as we’re trying to recruit them that there is a trained and ready workforce here."
Zorn said Check-Mate promised to hire 230 people and invest $15 million within three years.
She said the company plans to begin operations in August.
