Bicyclist killed in Douglas wreck

DOUGLAS, Ga. (WALB) - A 25-year-old bicyclist died from his injuries after he was hit by a vehicle in Douglas late Friday night, according to Coffee County Coroner Brandon Musgrove.
Elester Johnson was hit by a vehicle in the Oak Park subdivision around 11:30 p.m. Friday, Musgrove told WALB.
Musgrove said Johnson was taken to Savannah Memorial Hospital where he died Saturday, just after 5 p.m.
Johnson’s injuries were documented at the hospital and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation determined an autopsy was unnecessary because of his obvious injuries, Musgrove explained.
Musgrove said the Georgia State Patrol is actively investigating this accident.
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.