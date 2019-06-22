Volunteers unite in Southwest GA for ‘United Way Day of Action’

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Volunteers helped around Southwest Georgia for the “United Way Day of Action" Friday.
Volunteers partnered with the nonprofit organization to complete a project.
Publix was at the Albany Museum of Art (AMA) to help repair and repaint petal stools that were damaged in recent storms Friday.
AMA Director Paula Williams said she’s thankful for the help.
“It is a lot of work and we have slowly been doing it, but with the volume of volunteers that they sent, it has just been great," said Williams.
Williams said the entire upstairs of the museum was damaged by storms.
