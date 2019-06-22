Valdosta council members disagree on council pay raise

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - The Valdosta City Council is speaking out about its decision to give the incoming 2020 council a raise.
At Thursday night’s meeting, council members approved a 2 percent increase in the yearly salaries of the future council members and the mayor.
The approval was a result of a 4-1 vote.
Councilman Tim Carroll was the lone no vote.
District 2 Council Member Sandra Tooley said the raise is past due.
“I think it’s important that we give back. That it shows some type of appreciation. I think that’s what it is, more appreciation for what we do. A lot of council members are quite busy, physically and mentally doing a lot for the City of Valdosta," said Tooley.
Tooley said this is not something that happens every year.
She thinks it is reasonable.
Caroll, who represents District 5, said he doesn’t think the raise is necessary, so he voted no.
“You do what we do, hopefully to be a public servant, not because of the money. You know, to be honest with you, if the salary was $5,000 less, it still wouldn’t make any difference to me," said Carroll.
Carroll said that the Valdosta City Council is among the higher paid compared to the other councils in similar-sized cities.
The 2 percent increase will result in a council member getting a raise of about 300 dollars, making their yearly salary $15,300 dollars.
The increase for mayor will result in about a $500 dollar increase, bringing the salary to $25,500.
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.