Update: 18-year-old dies in Valdosta shooting

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - An 18-year-old woman who was seriously injured an early Saturday morning shooting in Valdosta died, according to Coroner Austin Fiveash.
The name of the victim has not been released.
The shooting happened around 1 a.m. on the 1700 block of North Lee Street, according to the Valdosta Police Department.
Police said an argument broke out resulting in someone firing a shot and the woman was hit.
This is still an active investigation and we will continue to update as more information comes in.
