'This is what I do every day, tattoo is my life’: Valdosta resident competes on ‘Ink Master’ TV show

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - An award-winning tattoo artist is back in South Georgia after filming for the Paramount Network hit television show “Ink Master.”
The show currently airs weekly on the network and right now, one of our own is still in the game.
Tattoo artist and Ink Master contestant, Tito Zambrano, said that he was given the opportunity of a lifetime.
He was asked to appear on Season 12 of “Ink Master” after years of trying.
“So I tried out a few times. I tried out season two and the third. I didn’t hear no reply. There’s a lot of people trying to get into this competition. I realize that now," said Zambrano.
Zambrano said he worked at the Valdosta Hollywood Tattoo shop for 14 years before he got his chance.
“This is what I do every day, tattoo is my life. Tattoo is my game, so that’s my mentality on Ink Master," said Zambrano.
After two years of apprenticeship, 12 years of practice and countless other awards, it was his time to try to become the “Ink Master.”
“It’s a one of kind experience, for sure," said Zambrano.
Zambrano said it wasn’t easy to leave his life in Valdosta behind for that time, but he was excited to get in the competition.
“I was super happy. I was too excited. You can tell I’m smiling. I feel a lot of pride and I’m so happy. My kids heard and I’m a hero to my family," said Zambrano.
Zambrano said he was thankful to be able to show them and the world what the people of South Georgia can do. He is originally from Panama but said he has built his life in Valdosta.
“You can make something happen in a small town. I been here for 15 years," said Zambrano.
Zambrano said it was an experience that he’ll take with him forever.
The show will continue to air weekly on the Paramount Network.
Zambrano said you have to tune in weekly to see how he did on the show.
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.