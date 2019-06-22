Southwest GA man sick after trip to Dominican Republic

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - After The many mysterious deaths and illnesses coming out of the Dominican Republic, one Southwest Georgia man said he’s grateful to be alive after visiting the country.
Jade King visits his family in the Dominican Republic once every two months and this time, he became very sick during his visit.
Returning from his trip in February, he got sick and thought he’d be joining in on what he said is a trend of deaths.
For weeks, suspicious and mysterious deaths of American tourists covered headlines.
“That’s a trend,” said King.
This Albany man was just there and had similar experiences to those who died.
“The night before we left, me, him and another friend had some drinks and about an hour or two into our flight I passed out. The flight attendant was pouring water down my throat,” King explained.
There has been speculation of tainted alcohol causing the deaths, but nothing has been confirmed.
“I was at a little local bar and my cousin was there with me and his friend and they had zero effect, nothing happened to them,” said King.
King said his symptoms were vomiting, diarrhea, nausea and lower abdominal pains.
“I really thought I was leaving this world because I was really sick,” King explained.
With family in the Dominican Republic, King said he has no choice but to return.
“They just want me to be very careful and watch where they eat, where they drink and now I guess where they go,” King told WALB.
But King said he’ll be making a few changes to the way he travels and he hopes they figure out the cause of these deaths soon.
Even after being sick and more deaths being reported, King said he still recommends people travel to the Dominican Republic but encourages everyone to take extra precautions.
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.