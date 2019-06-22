Police, US Marshals, FBI work together to arrest suspect in multiple Albany shootings

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A suspect in two Albany shootings, who police say is a “violent member of a criminal street gang,” was arrested at a shopping center parking lot in the 2800 block of Old Dawson Road Friday, according to the Albany Police Department (APD).
Marquise Peterson, 25, was arrested by the APD Gang Unit, US Marshals Service and FBI (Safe Streets Gang Task Force) in a joint operation around 4:45 p.m. Friday, police told WALB.
In a press release, APD said Peterson is a suspect in at least two shootings. For those shootings, police said he has two warrants for aggravated assault with a firearm (family violence).
Peterson also had a felony probation violation warrant, APD explained.
One of the shootings that Peterson is charged in happened in May.
Police said Peterson is a suspect in the shooting of De’Elkas Battle, 33, in the leg after having a disagreement on May 29, just before 1 a.m.
Peterson drove Battle to Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital and then drove away after dropping her off.
Peterson was also wanted in October of 2018 after his uncle was shot at in the 800 block of Cotton Avenue.
According to the initial incident report, no one was shot but police said two bullet holes were found in the ceiling.
Police said that during Peterson’s arrest, officers found cocaine and tools used to sell illegal drugs.
