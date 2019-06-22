Keeper saving bees one nest at a time

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - As the bee population is in decline, amateur beekeeper, Jerry Nolan, spends time removing them safely from abandoned homes.
He says it’s important that honey bees live in South Georgia. They help with food production and growing plants.
“In the past 20 years or so, there has been a decline in the bee population all over the world. I think France just this week passed a bill banned any pesticide that would kill a bee” said Nolan.
If you have a bee problem, you’re encouraged to have an expert come to remove the nest.
