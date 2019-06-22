Georgia Southwestern’s nursing program ranked #1 in GA

AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - A list of the best nursing schools in the state is now out and one Southwest Georgia university topped the list.
According to a nurse.org ranking, Georgia Southwestern State University tops the list.
The ranking is based on the program’s reputation, NCLEX pass rate, tuition and acceptance rate.
Dr. Sandra Daniel, dean of the College of Nursing and Health Sciences says their program is trying to address low nursing staffing in the region.
“Our southwestern area of Georgia is experiencing an acute and I believe long term nursing shortage,” said Dr. Daniel.
Dr. Daniel also said the institution wants to graduate more students who will take jobs in the area to help that issue.
The GSW nursing program is expecting just over 50 freshman in the Fall.
These students were accepted through their Guaranteed Acceptance Program.
