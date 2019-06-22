Foundation files lawsuit against USDA

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - One organization has filed a suit against the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) for allegations of denying loans for black farmers.
The Cowtown Foundation is a group of individuals with a network of attorneys that represent clients in Civil Rights Litigation claims against the USDA.
In the suit filed a week ago, Cowtown alleges discrimination against black farmers who had difficulty gaining credit.
They said this division has happened for centuries, but now is the time to speak up about it.
“If somebody didn’t step up, there would be no more black farmers that had a mortgage with the USDA. So if we didn’t do it now, then when? If it wasn’t me, then who? There has to be an end to this,” said Corey Lea, the executive director of the foundation.
The background of the lawsuit states the USDA admitted to discriminating against black farmers.
WALB has reached out to the USDA on these allegations but we have yet to hear back.
