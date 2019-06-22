FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Strong to severe storms possible Saturday

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Scattered severe thunderstorms are possible for the rest of Saturday across the region. The main threat we’ll be watching for are damaging winds. Otherwise, hot and humid with “feels like" readings once again approaching 105. It’s officially the first weekend of summer, nonetheless!!
The hot and humid conditions continue to round out the weekend. Mostly sunny on Sunday with highs in the mid 90s. There’s a 30% chance of showers and storms for areas along and east of I-75. An isolated storm may turn severe with damaging winds the main concern. Most areas will remain dry.
All dry to begin a new workweek. Mostly sunny on Monday with highs in the mid to upper 90s.
Slight rain chances return for Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the mid to upper 90s.
Higher rain chances for scattered showers and storms arrive for Thursday and continue into next weekend. Higher rain chances mean cooler temperatures with highs in the low 90s.
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.