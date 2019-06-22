East Albany armed robbery surveillance video released

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Violent crime in Albany has a business owner thinking about shutting down his store.
New surveillance video from an armed robbery at an East Albany convenience store on Thursday was released Friday.
The store owner said this was the fourth time this month his store has been robbed, two of the times were at gunpoint.
The owner said he’s now considering closing down.
The robbery happened at the Neighborhood Grocery in the 700 block of Johnson Road.
Police said two men wearing black hoodies, bandannas and red shoes robbed the business just before 9 p.m.
Police don't know how much cash was taken.
The store owner said he doesn’t deserve this.
“You know, in this situation, it’s hard for me to pay all of the bills. Why are you doing that, you know? That’s a neighborhood store helping everybody to help the people,” said Muhammad Shafi, the store owner.
Shafi said he thinks the robberies are connected.
If you have any information on this case, you’re asked to call CrimeSTOPPERS at (229) 436-TIPS
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.