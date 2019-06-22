Downtown Tifton host “ Rock the Block “

Tifton, Ga. (WALB) - Saturday is a big day for people in the city of Tifton.
The city will have their annual Rock the Block celebration. This event is for people to enjoy themselves and have fun.
It starts at 6 p.m. in the downtown area. People will enjoy Live Music, Food, Family, waterslides and more.
The event is known to bring a lot of South Georgians to downtown Tifton.
“As well as bring your kids down for the water slides. We got some new restaurants downtown that are going to be open. We are expecting more people downtown to go visit them as well.” said Angela Elder, the assistant tourism coordinator.
“We definitely want people from right here in Tifton to come downtown as well as surrounding communities and come and see what all downtown Tifton has to offer,” said Elder.
The event lasts until 10 p.m.
It’s something city leaders do to give back to the city as a token of appreciation.
