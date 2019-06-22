Douglas man arrested for forgery

DOUGLAS, Ga. (WALB) - A business was saved from taking counterfeit money because of a joint investigation between the Coffee County Drug Unit and the Broxton Police Department.
Troopers held a traffic stop on Highway 221 North at the 206 connector in Douglas.
After a brief investigation, Dereck Shawn Porter, 21, was arrested and taken to the Coffee County Sheriff’s Office.
Porter was found with two counterfeit $100 bills, according to troopers.
Porter was charged with two counts of forgery in the 2nd degree.
