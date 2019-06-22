Church in Sylvester gives back to the community.

Sylvester, Ga. (WALB) - The Greater New Birth Missionary Baptist Church is giving out food for kids in need for the summer.
Pastor Justin Lucas says that he wants to be the change for the children in the community.
This is the first summer feeding program for the church and pastor Lucas says it won’t be their last.
“My pastoring this year is outreach. My main goal is outreach and getting involved in the community. Doing things that have not been offered in the community regularly.”
“We have extended a summer feeding to children we are incorporated with Tift County. We have incorporated that into Worth County.” said Pastor Lucas.
The summer feeding program is something Pastor. Lucas gets assistance from the community as well as Tift County.
The programming times are Monday through Friday 12 p.m. until 1 p.m.
The program is for the children in the community all summer.
