1 charged with DUI after I-75 accident

TIFT CO., Ga. (WALB) - Traffic will be backed up on I-75 northbound after a driver caused an accident that blocked three lanes and Exit 61 entrance ramp Saturday afternoon.
A driver getting on the entrance ramp of Exit 61 in Tift County was driving too fast and lost control of the car resulting in the car overturning and hitting three other cars, according to Cpl. Taylor with Georgia State Patrol (GSP).
Two lanes are now open, leaving one lane and Exit 61 northbound entrance ramp still closed, according to GSP.
The driver suffered minor injuries.
He is also being charged with driving under the influence (DUI) and suspended license, according to GSP.
