Valdosta hosts first ever Food Truck Thursday

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - The City of Valdosta is hoping to support local business with its first ever Food Truck Thursday event.
The event took place Thursday, right across the street from the Valdosta City Hall in downtown.
It included hundreds of people, live music, a bounce house and a number of food trucks
City officials said the event was created to bring people downtown to support local businesses and to get in on the new food truck trend.
Nicholas Harden has a local restaurant and had a participating food truck at the event. He said that he is thankful for the city’s efforts.
“You know, a lot of people say they’re used to the brick and mortar here and that’s awesome. It’s kind of cool to be able to bring some new ideas, some fresh things to the area. I think it’s just awesome that they are starting to embrace that culture," said Harden.
Harden was one of many food truck owners with long lines at the event.
The food truck festival included things like Kona Ice, soul food, hibachi and more.
