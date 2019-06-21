Valdosta City Council, mayor, could see pay raise in 2020 budget

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - The Valdosta City Council is considering giving the 2020 Valdosta council and mayor a raise.
City officials are considering a two-percent raise, which would result in about a $300 increase for the council members and a $500 raise for the mayor.
The council members currently make about $15,000 individually a year, while the mayor makes about $25,000.
According to city officials, the last increase happened in 2002, so it was time to revisit this option.
Roy Taylor, a Valdosta resident, said he supports the idea of a pay raise.
“Our city councils and our mayor deserve a raise. It’s been a long time since they’ve had one and they work very hard. Being a commissioner and a mayor doesn’t end with the time you stay around city hall," said Taylor.
Taylor said that he believes the job of the council is never-ending since council members can get calls at any time.
The city shared that every year they’re required to approve their salaries.
If this increase is approved, it would not go into effect until post-election, when a new council and mayor are seated in 2020.
