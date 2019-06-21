UPDATE: Wrecked tanker upright, Philema Rd. reopened

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A semi truck overturned near the intersection of Philema Road and North Jefferson Street, about 7:30 a.m., causing traffic to back up in the area.
About 1:00, the Albany Police Department released a statement saying that the tanker is upright and the chemicals it was carrying have been off loaded onto a storage tanker.
Albany Fire Department officials say the process took roughly an hour, and as of 1:30 Friday afternoon, the road was clear.
The tractor is pulling a TWT tanker trailer containing Potassium Hydroxide, which has the potential to be dangerous to the environment and the atmosphere.
Potassium hydroxide is an inorganic compound with the formula KOH, and is commonly called caustic potash. Potassium hydroxide, or caustic potash, is used in a wide variety of industrial applications.
The major uses are in the production of potassium carbonate, potassium phosphates, liquid fertilizers, and potassium soaps and detergents.
HAZMAT response was made by the Albany Fire Department, and a leak on the truck was stopped at 7:42 a.m.
The tanker was taking the product to SNS company on Pine Avenue. The truck is owned by TWT of Savannah, and their safety team has been notified.
First responders are on standby because the clean up will take some time. The tanker has to be set upright and the product has to be pumped onto another tanker which is enroute.
A perimeter has been set up around the area, sand was used to contain product that spilled from a small valve on the tanker to one area.
The driver may have sustained a minor injury. The tanker bumped the vehicle when it overturned, bu no one was injured from the second vehicle.
APD says that drivers need to avoid the area until clean up is complete.
