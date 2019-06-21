Tragedy leads to partnership in new gun lock initiative

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A tragic accident inspired a new initiative to save lives.
U.S Attorney Charlie Peeler has teamed up with the Dougherty County Sheriff's Office to distribute free gun locks.
Peeler said he was motivated to start the project after a five-year-old accidentally shot and killed their two-year-old sibling.
It happened in Jones County last week.
Now he said he wants to make sure no other family loses a child like this.
“Gun owners have the responsibility to safely secure and store their gun when they’re not in use. Again, the accidents, like the one in Jones County, and like other ones we hear about, they’re avoidable. It just takes a second to lock up your gun,” said Peeler.
The initiative also hits close to home for those here in Albany.
Then that same month, an eight-year-old accidentally shot himself when handling a gun in a truck.
Thankfully, neither of the kids died in these instances.
Now, Sheriff Kevin Sproul said you have no reason not to use a gun lock since they’re giving them away for free.
“Why not use this tool here to prevent this from happening. You know, personally, I’ve seen it happen a couple of times here in Dougherty County over my career and there’s never a good ending to it,” said Sproul.
You can get the locks from the Dougherty County Jail, the Dougherty County Sheriff’s Office or downtown at the Courthouse starting Monday.
