Ryan Rackley has the need for speed

CRISP COUNTY, Ga. (WALB) - For most 9th graders, they’re getting ready to find out what they will do for the rest of their lives in high school.
But if you're a 14-year-old who's won multiple auto championships, and your crew Chief is NASCAR star David Reutimann, you find a life in the fast lane.
Most boys dream of becoming a race car driver, but Ryan has turned that dream into reality.
But Ryan's dreams go beyond even this one.
“A dream of mine would be to drive in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series," said Ryan Rackley. "That’s my long-term goal. I really want to run in that and that would be a dream come true if I could make it one day.”
At just 14, he may be the youngest on the track, but with a NASCAR super star as his crew chief, the sky is the limit for this speedster.
But it’s the time he gets to spend with his father, that’s keeps him motivated on the track.
“It’s really cool because my dad works really hard to let me do what I love to do," said Rackley. "So, I really appreciate everything he does for me and I just try to go out there and do my very best for him and make him proud.”
Hoping one day, the Rackley name will be heard on the biggest stages around the world.
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.