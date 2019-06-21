Price hears sentences after 2 murder convictions

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Trevis Price, convicted of a dozen charges, including two counts of malice murder and felony murder, will serve at least 50 years in prison, followed by 20 years probation.
Prosecutors asked for three life sentences and five years to serve, but Dougherty Superior Court Judge Denise Marshall said because he’s 42, she was not inclined to do that.
Price was convicted in the shooting deaths of L.C. Tumblin and Dexter Covin on East Road in October 2016.
Here is the breakdown of his sentences, noting that some of these charges were merged by the judge.
- Count 1: Malice murder — life with possibility of parole
- Count 2: Malice murder — life with possibility of parole; concurrent with count 1.
- Count 7: Possession of a firearm during commission of felony/aggravated assault; five years— consecutive to counts 1 and 2.
- Count 8: Possession of a firearm during commission of felony — five years; concurrent to count 7.
- Count 9: Possession of a firearm during commission of felony — five years; concurrent with counts 7 and 8.
- Count 11: 40 years total; 20 years in prison to serve; concurrent to counts 7, 8, 9 and 20 years of probation, consecutive to two life sentences
- Counts 12: Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon; Five years concurrent to counts 7, 8, 9.
The state presented two witnesses to give victim statements. The courtroom was full of emotion before sentence was read.
The state and defense presented closing arguments minutes before the sentence.
Price will start his sentence Friday.
