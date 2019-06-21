Pet of the Week: June 17-21

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Let’s get reacquainted with Brenda.
Brenda has been at the shelter for two months and staff quickly fell in love with her sweet demeanor.
She is an old soul and great with everyone she meets.
Brenda is one of 11 dogs in jeopardy of losing their life simply because of the lack of space at the shelter where new dogs come in daily.
If you are interested in adopting Brenda or any other animal, call the Moultrie-Colquitt County Humane Society at (229) 985-5463.
