New #BuildingABetterAlbany campaign starts

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A group of community members are coming together with one goal in mind: “making Albany better.”
And they're taking to social media to do it.
The Albany Housing Authority CEO, William Myles, said they’ve started a new campaign, Hashtag Building a Better Albany.
It’s a partnership between different community members to meet and brainstorm different ways they can help the city.
“I just think that if we come together, the great impact we would have. So it was just a matter of reaching out to like minded individuals, and bringing them to the table and say hey let’s do one vision, one cause. And everybody stepped up to the challenge,” said Myles.
The group meets once a month, but have not scheduled the next one.
They hold a different community event each month, like the housing authority’s career fair on Thursday.
