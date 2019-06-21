More rain as summer arrives

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Thursday’s severe weather left about 2 dozen reports of downed trees, power outages and 1-2″ inches of rain across SWGA. A few showers and thunderstorms are possible overnight but remain below severe limits.
Summer arrives Friday with isolated thunderstorms, hot mid 90s and feels like readings around 100.
Not a washout but there’s a slight chance of rain with daytime heating through the weekend. You’ll wish for some cooling showers as highs reach middle 90s with heat index values 100-105. Summer heat relaxes just a bit as rain chances ramp up the middle of next week.
