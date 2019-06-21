GA Dept. of Transportation anticipates traffic delays in Lowndes Co. due to I-75 construction

LOWNDES CO., Ga. (WALB) - People who take I-75 in the Lowndes Co. area should be prepared for a couple of traffic delays in the coming weeks.
The Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) said it will stop northbound traffic at 10 p.m. Monday and southbound traffic next Wednesday.
GDOT representative, Nita Birmingham, said construction crews will install bridge beams.
A process she said may take several hours, but will only interrupt traffic while crews put bridge beams in place.
“So, it won’t be a continuous stop into traffic but of course it will cause a traffic interruption. So, just be patient, be aware that it’s happening and plan ahead," said Birmingham.
Birmingham said they will release traffic in between the placement of each beam.
The beam setting is all a part of a $49 million project to replace the overpasses at Exit 22 and Exit 29.
That project is set to be done by May 2020.
