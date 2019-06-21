First weekend of summer

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Summer is here and it’s feeling like it SWGA! Definitely hot and humid Friday as highs topped mid 90s with feels like reading between 100 and 105.
Summer heat and humidity dominates the weekend with a slight chance of cooling showers and thunderstorms. Storm Prediction Center has SWGA in a slight risk for possibly strong-severe storms Saturday afternoon and evening. Storms may produce damaging wind gust and hail. We’ll bring you updates so stay alert!
With daytime heating isolated showers and thunderstorms likely Sunday afternoon otherwise hot and humid. Remember if you’re spending time outside stay hydrated, stay cool and take frequent breaks to avoid heat related illnesses.
No relief from the sultry summertime conditions until late next week. As rain chances ramp up, expect a slight drop in temperatures.
