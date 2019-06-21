Summer officially starts at 11:54am and it will feel like it. Highs will reach the middle 90s and heat index number range 100-105 by this afternoon. The best chance of cooling showers and thunderstorms will along the Highway 84. The heat and humidity roll through the weekend. There will be some chance of thunderstorms Saturday evening and Sunday morning with ridge runners. More heat to start early next week with relaxation expected mid week thanks to better rain chances.