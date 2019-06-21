Feeding the Valley Food Bank set to take over 4 Southwest counties

By Madison McClung | June 21, 2019 at 4:36 PM EDT - Updated June 21 at 4:47 PM

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Feeding the Valley Food Bank will soon be providing for the hungry in Dougherty, Lee, Terrell, and Calhoun counties.

CEO and President, Frank Sheppard says there is a huge need right now in Dougherty County. His first step is to find a location for the Food Bank, as fast as he can.

Feeding the Valley Food Bank serves a total of 14 Georgia counties. Serving close to 8 million meals every year.

Sheppard hopes to have a set location in Albany by August 1. Because he says the need is huge.

“In Dougherty County alone, there are 24,000 chronically hungry we call food insecure people. They don’t necessarily know where their next meal is coming from,” says Sheppard.

Feeding the Valley Food Bank set to take over four Southwest counties. (Source: WALB)
Sheppard says they are currently in the process of finding a location in Albany for the food bank.

“We are looking for property to have a site that will be dedicated to the area and will serve those four counties on a regular basis,” says Sheppard.

Feeding the Valley Food Bank says they will grow their service in Albany to five days a week.

Feeding the Valley is set to come to Dougherty County after Second Harvest pulled their operations out of Albany. Here are some facts about the food bank.
“We will be here at least three days a week. Eventually five days a week. Typical business hours of 8 to 5,” says Sheppard.

Sheppard says he is excited to have the opportunity to help the hunger problem in Lee, Dougherty, Calhoun, and Terrell counties.

“There is the issue that we need to be here to solve the problem of hunger,” says Sheppard.

Feeding the Valley Food Bank says if anyone has any questions to call their number at (706) 561-4755.

