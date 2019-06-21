E. Albany store hit by armed robbers

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police department reported Friday morning that two men robbed the Neighborhood Grocery store in the 700 block of Johnson Road Thursday night.
APD says they were armed with a gun, and were wearing black hoodies, bandannas, and red shoes.
An unknown amount of cash was taken, and no injuries were reported in the release.
APD is looking for these criminals, and if you can help them, call Crimestoppers at 436-TIPS. You could earn a reward.
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.