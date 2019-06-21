Downtown Americus to hold 2nd Annual Red, White and Blues Festival

AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - If you need something to do Saturday night, you might be interested in this Americus event.
Americus Downtown Main Street officials spent Friday setting up for their 2nd Annual Red, White and Blues Festival.
The event will feature a barbecue competition, local beer and wine, and blues music.
Americus officials are excited to keep growing this event.
“So we’re just excited about this event, to grow it and to give something our community can be proud of it,” said Willis.
Organizers are expecting around 200 to 300 people at the event.
The festival will take place at the train depot on Jackson Street.
It will go from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Tickets are still available at the Downtown Main Street office.
