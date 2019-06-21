Cordele soars into the weekend with hot air balloons

By Ashley Bohle | June 21, 2019 at 11:39 AM EDT - Updated June 21 at 11:39 AM

CORDELE, Ga. (WALB) - Cordele will host its 70th annual Watermelon Days Festival this weekend.

One of the many fun things you can do is fly high in the sky in a hot air balloon.

Check it out! Balloonists are setting up the Constitution hot air balloon at Lake Blackshear. This is the third year hot air balloons have been featured at the Cordele Watermelon Days Festival.

Twenty-six hot air balloons will take flight this weekend by Lake Blackshear.

American Balloons, based out of Tampa, Florida, is conducting tethered and regular rides in the sky.

“Flying is a chance to get away from the stress of life. Simplify things a little bit. And it’s so quiet up in the air. Turn the cell phone off. People can’t reach you, they can’t bother you,” Ben Drennan, balloon meister, said.

Ben Drennan, balloon meister (Source: WALB)
On Friday night, you can see the balloons glow at Lake Blackshear starting at 8 p.m.

You can still sign up for a morning flight here.

