Cordele soars into the weekend with hot air balloons

CORDELE, Ga. (WALB) - Cordele will host its 70th annual Watermelon Days Festival this weekend.
One of the many fun things you can do is fly high in the sky in a hot air balloon.
Twenty-six hot air balloons will take flight this weekend by Lake Blackshear.
American Balloons, based out of Tampa, Florida, is conducting tethered and regular rides in the sky.
“Flying is a chance to get away from the stress of life. Simplify things a little bit. And it’s so quiet up in the air. Turn the cell phone off. People can’t reach you, they can’t bother you,” Ben Drennan, balloon meister, said.
On Friday night, you can see the balloons glow at Lake Blackshear starting at 8 p.m.
You can still sign up for a morning flight here.
