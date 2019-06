Shelter friends-Our donation box was stolen from a local business here in Bainbridge. I would say that I truly hope the thief needed it more than our shelter animals do, but since he can be seen walking over to the lottery ticket case and pointing to the ticket he wants, I’m guessing that isn’t true. Maybe if he wins, he will at least build the new shelter we desperately need. Kinda doubt it though. We appreciate the local business owners that allow us to place donation boxes in their business. They aren’t cheap as we have been trying to replace the old cans with the nicer acrylic ones so that the business owners don’t have something unsightly or unappealing on their counter. Not only did this person take donations meant for homeless animals that our community has selflessly given to us, he has cost us the expense of replacing the donation box. The store owners are friends and supporters of our shelter and would very much like to have the proper consequences take place for anyone that would steal from their business, especially something that benefits a local non-profit. If you recognize the man in the video, please call the shelter at 229-246-0101 and we will direct you to the proper authority to give information to. Thank you shelter supporter!