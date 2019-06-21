2 arrested in Coffee Co. on drug possession, firearm charges

COFFEE CO., Ga. (WALB) - The Coffee County Drug Unit and the Georgia State Patrol (GSP) arrested two people on drug possession charges Sunday.
Valerie Cox, 38, and Joshua Harden, 21, were arrested during a road check that was being conducted on McKinnon Road by GSP, according to the Coffee County Sheriff’s Office.
Cox and Harden turned in a driveway to a residence trying to get away from the troopers, according to the sheriff’s office.
The troopers went to the residence to investigate the vehicle and saw the suspects standing on the porch.
The suspects were arrested and transported to the Coffee County Jail after an investigation with troopers.
Troopers searched the vehicle and arrested and charged Cox and Harden with:
- Possession of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute
- Possession of a schedule IV controlled substance (Alprazolam)
- Possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime
- Possession of drug related objects
Cox was also charged with:
- Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon
- Possession of marijuana
GSP also wrote Cox a citation for:
- Driving on a suspended license
- Driving under the influence (DUI)
- Fraudulent driver’s license or identification card
- Possession of an open container
