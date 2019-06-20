YMCA teaches kids life lessons with community garden

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany YMCA is teaching children the importance of growing food, with their community garden.
“The first word in community garden is community and that is what the Y is all about," says Dan Gillan, the CEO and President of the Albany Area YMCA as he discusses the community garden.
Gillan says everything grown in the garden goes right back to the kids and their families.
“I never had a chance to grow a garden or be in a garden. This is my first-time picking stuff from the garden,” says Chelsie Ford, a YMCA participant.
She says getting to work in the garden is fun.
Gillan says the YMCA kids are at the same time learning many valuable life lessons with the garden.
“They are learning leadership, they are learning character development because the kids that come out here, they can guide each other and so they are developing their leadership skills,” says Gillan.
The YMCA kids are growing sweet potatoes, cucumbers, zucchini, strawberries, and cherry tomatoes.
Elijah Wright says his favorite part about coming to the YMCA is getting to take home all the vegetables.
“Usually my Grandma will have to buy the stuff but now we can get it free from the Y. This is cool because it is my first time and I get to do it with my friends,” says Wright.
Gillan says he hopes these kids will want to start their own community gardens someday.
“They are learning a life skill here that they can learn and have their own community gardens and eventually teach their own kids someday how to garden,” says Gillan.
The YMCA is also teaching kids how to get healthy from all the vegetables that are grown in the garden.
