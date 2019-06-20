What to do if you get evicted from your rental home

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - When renters are evicted from their home, the landlord has the right to put their belongings out.
The Staff Attorney for the Eviction Prevention Project says people can take action ahead of eviction to protect their belongings.
Lonna J.C. Taylor tells people in case of possible eviction, make sure they collect important things in the house such as social security cards, medication, jewelry, etc.
Taylor says once evicted from a home a person has up to 24 hours to grab their stuff from the side of the road.
After the 24 hours the landlord can then take the stuff to a dump site.
“A lot of times people don’t have any control over where their property goes during an eviction. If a person is set out after an eviction all their property that is left in the home is set out on the property which is usually on a curb. They only have about twenty four hours to retrieve anything that is left," says Jackson.
Jackson says if you are about to get evicted to call 1 (888) 408-1004.
