Verdict handed down in Grady vehicular homicide trial

CAIRO, Ga. (WALB) - A verdict was handed down Wednesday for a woman charged in a July 2016 vehicular homicide case.
Robin O’Neil-Wann, 51, was found guilty on all four charges in connection to the death of Makeacha Butler, 43.
O’Neil has to serve 15 years for the vehicular homicide charge.
The Georgia State Patrol told WALB previously that O’Neil-Wann was driving on the wrong side of the highway and collided head-on Butler’s vehicle.
