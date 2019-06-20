Valdosta man gives back through scholarship for underprivileged kids

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - One Valdosta business owner is giving back to his community by donating money to fund a sports scholarship.
Roy Taylor will give $1,000 to the Valdosta-Lowndes Parks and Recreation Association.
The donation will give underprivileged children the opportunity to play Parks and Recreation sports.
Taylor said giving back in this way is important to him.
“When we give a child something to do that’s positive, very few times will it come back in the negative," said Taylor.
The scholarship is specifically for students who live in low-income housing.
Taylor also donated to the organization last year and said he hopes to continue this type of giving until he dies.
He also joked that it may not last very long since he is 86-years-old.
