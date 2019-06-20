Valdosta-Lowndes groups offer free pool passes

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Two groups in the Valdosta-Lowndes community are coming together to offer free pool passes for kids in low-income housing.
The Valdosta Housing Authority and the Valdosta-Lowndes Parks and Recreation Authority are offering the free passes to the Mildred Hunter Community Center pool.
The passes are for all children who live in the Hudson Docket and the Ora Lee West communities.
Andre Newson, the parks and recreation coordinator, said they’ve always worked had to make sure that no kid gets turned away.
“We’ve always worked with the children regardless, but it just helps offset some of our costs. In the past, we’ve footed that bill as far as helping out the kids," said Newson.
Officials said the summer-long passes usually cost $10.
The money paid typically goes to the pool upkeep.
Newson said it makes them feel good to be able to bring some joy to these children who may not have been able to afford the passes otherwise.
