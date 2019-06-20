Utility changes could come for Americus residents

AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) -Stricter utility policies could come to Americus.
City council will have a first reading for possibly amending a current ordinance.
Mayor Barry Blunt says it would impact stormwater fees because some people neglect to pay them.
“If a business or person fails to pay the stormwater fee that is generated or associated with a piece of property, then we have the ability to cut off the water sewer and gas for that property until the stormwater fee is paid current," said Mayor Blunt.
"So this just gives us the ability to collect monies that are due to the city just like everybody else has to pay.”
Mayor Blunt says this would save the city from going to court with residents, although court could still be an option.
This is only the first reading and no action will be taken at the time.
City council will have a second reading and will vote on it in July.
