Trees downed in Randolph Co.

CUTHBERT, Ga. (WALB) - A number of downed trees have been reported in Randolph County, according to officials.
There are downed trees “everywhere” in Randolph County, Kenneth Burns, fire chief and emergency management agency director, said.
Burns said Cotton Hill Road was greatly affected.
Other downed trees have been reported near Cuthbert.
Trees are down along Benevolence Highway near White Hope and Highway 82 and Moore Station Road in Petterson Hill.
WALB’s First Alert Weather Team declared Thursday a First Alert Weather Day.
Over 300 Georgia Power customers are without power in Cordele, according to the company’s outage map.
