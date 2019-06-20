Sylvester utilities drive-thru window expected to open soon

SYLVESTER, Ga. (WALB) -It’s about to get easier for Sylvester residents to pay their utilities.
Mayor Bill Yearta says the utilities window, located at the depot will open in roughly two weeks.
He says it could even be as early as next week.
City leaders say bollards need to be installed before the window opens.
Bollards are typically yellow and concrete that help protect the window and building from potential damage.
“Well, it will give folks a chance to just come by and pay their utility bills and do city business without even having to get out of their car. So it’s just a convenience thing for our citizens and customers.”
The drive-thru window will be a benefit for all customers, especially elderly customers, city officials say.
The window has been in the planning stages for over a year, according to Yearta.
